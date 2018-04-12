Police: Men asked to see ring worth $20K then stole it

Killeen police are searching for two men suspected of stealing a $20,000 ring from a jewelry store on Wednesday.

Before 1 p.m., the two men entered the store and asked to look at the ring when they took it and ran away, police said.

The incident happened at the Zales Jewelry Store at 2100 W.S. Young Drive.

Police said they may have been driving a white sedan. The first suspect was seen wearing a black and yellow jogging suit with a jaguar or lion logo on the front and back. The second suspect was in blue jeans, white shoes, a white tank top and a blue jean jacket with "Nicki Minaj" on the back.

Detectives ask anyone who has information on the crime call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS.

