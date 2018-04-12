World's longest lazy river to open for the season this weekend

On April 13, the lazy river will open for the season. (Source: BSR Cable Park)

The World's Longest Lazy River will be opening for the season this Friday at BSR Cable Park.

The lazy river will be open starting at 11 a.m.

The cables have been open daily and the Royal Flush is open Friday through Sunday.

The lazy river and Royal Flush are $20 each or $30 for a combo pass.

