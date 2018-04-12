Elementary school loses power after semi hits utility pole

An 18-wheeler ran into a utility pole outside of Kendrick Elementary School, causing the school to lose power on Thursday afternoon.

Oncor and Waco ISD Police are on campus to assess the situation.

A sign at the campus states students had STAAR testing on Tuesday and Wednesday, but a Waco ISD spokesman said students were already done with tests for the day.

Two days ago, Waco firefighters responded to a small fire at the same elementary school. A small portable classroom sustained significant damage from the flames.

No other details were released.

