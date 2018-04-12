Sheriff's office: Woman shot, killed her husband during argument

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office said a woman fatally shot her husband after an argument early Thursday morning.

Dispatchers were called out to a home on Vaquero Dr. around 2:15 a.m. after receiving a call from a woman who reported a shooting.

Deputies arrived at the home and found the woman distraught and stated her husband had returned home earlier and become argumentative.

She said the situation escalated, turned physical and she was threatened with a handgun.

The woman admitted that she shot her husband.

Deputies found her husband in a bedroom and determined he was deceased. The woman has been cooperative with investigators.

The man has been identified as 36-year-old Jason Lee Gamez.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.