Baylor Interim Provost resigns due to personal and health matters

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor's Interim Provost, Dr. Michael McLendon, has resigned from his position due to personal and health matters, Baylor President Dr. Linda A. Livingstone said.

McLendon has served in this position since July 2017. He provided the following statement regarding his resignation: 

I am announcing my resignation as Interim Provost of Baylor University, a beloved institution at which I spent my undergraduate years and the past three seasons of my academic career, due to personal and medical concerns that will no longer allow me to fulfill the responsibilities and requirements of this important academic leadership position in a manner I believe this role demands. I plan to take extended time away from the University to address these personal and medical concerns, which will allow Baylor to move forward expeditiously under President Livingstone’s leadership. I am appreciative of the many opportunities Baylor has provided to me as a student and academician, and I look forward to the University’s continued progress under the forthcoming academic strategic plan and President Livingstone.

Gary C. Mortenson has been appointed acting vice provost of administration to oversee the Provost's office in addition to his current role as Dean of the School of Music. 

Dr. Gary Carini, current vice provost of graduate professional education, will be assisting in completing Illuminate, the university's academic strategic plan.

University officials are currently in the process of interviewing candidates to fill the role of Provost, Livingstone said. 

