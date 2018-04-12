Man arrested for assaulting woman who mistakenly entered wrong home

The Bellmead Police Department said a man was arrested after assaulting a woman who mistakenly entered the wrong home on Wednesday.

Officers were notified a man with tattoos on his face approached a woman and displayed a firearm to her in the Colonial Estates addition.

The 29-year-old victim told detectives she was looking for a residence and mistakenly went to the wrong home. The victim was confronted by the suspect identified as 28-year-old Joseph Walter Tapley III.

Tapley ordered the woman to leave the neighborhood. The victim tried to leave by opening her car door when Tapley pushed her door shut and again ordered her to leave.

It was at this time when Tapley displayed what the victim thought was a firearm. The victim attempted to leave in her car once again, this time Tapley did not stop her and was able to flee.

Officers responded to the area and were able to locate Tapley given the description the victim provided. Tapley was arrested without incident.

Tapley was found with possession and a semi-automatic pistol. The pistol was later confirmed to be an air pistol.

