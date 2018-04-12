Man arrested for stabbing man in Bryan - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Man arrested for stabbing man in Bryan

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
Wakeem Mathis Jr. (Source: Brazos County Jail) Wakeem Mathis Jr. (Source: Brazos County Jail)
BRYAN, TX (KXXV) -

The Bryan Police Department said they are investigating a stabbing that left a man in serious condition on Wednesday. 

Officers responded to the 500 block of Wayside around 8:15 p.m. for a stabbing that had just occurred. 

The 24-year-old victim and suspect identified as Wakeem Mathis Jr. were in the same room. 

Mathis stabbed the victim multiples times and fled the scene. 

The victim was able to identify Mathis who was later arrested. 

Police are investigating what initiated the altercation. 

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and transported to St. Joseph Hospital where he is in serious condition. 

