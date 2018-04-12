Police: Missing 19-year-old may be danger to himself and others

Andrew Huerta was last seen on April 11. (Source: Dallas Police Department)

Dallas police are searching for a missing 19-year-old they say might be a danger to himself and others.

Police said Andrew Huerta was last seen Wednesday night around 10:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Sedgemoor Avenue.

He is described as 4'11", weights approximately 130 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and green Nike sweatpants.

If you have any information on Huerta's whereabouts, call Dallas police at 214-671-4268 or 911.

