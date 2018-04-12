Police warn students to be aware of their surroundings after report of assault near campus

Baylor police are warning students to be aware of their surroundings after a report of an assault near campus.

Early Thursday morning around 12:10 a.m., a woman reported to Baylor police that she had been assaulted in the S. Fifth Street and James Avenue area near the Tidwell Building.

The woman told police she was walking when a man came up behind her and grabbed her around the waist. She said she was able to break away and run from him.

The suspect reportedly ran away from the area on S. Fifth Street. Police immediately searched the area but did not find the suspect.

No weapons were involved and the woman was not injured in the incident.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.