Two men arrested after leading authorities on manhunt for robbery in Falls County

Thomas Freeman (Source: Falls County Jail)
Alan Shorter (Source: Falls County Jail)
(Source: Falls County Jail)
MARLIN, TX (KXXV) -

Authorities arrested two men after two robberies in Marlin on Wednesday night.  

The Falls County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of an armed robbery that had taken place at Pennington’s Exxon located at 101 Craik Street in Marlin around 9:31 p.m. 

Marlin Police Department Officers, as well as Falls County Sheriff’s Deputies, responded to the location.

While investigating this incident, at approximately 9:36 p.m. the Falls County Sheriff’s Office received a call of another armed robbery that had taken place at Tommy’s Convenience Store located at 3682 State Highway 7 in Marlin.

Deputies, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, and Lott Police Department began to respond to the second location. While on the way to Tommy’s Convenience Store, information was received from a witness to the event. The witness was able to give a good description of the persons involved as well as their vehicle.

A Lott Police Department unit was able to locate the suspect vehicle traveling west on State Highway 320 just east of Lott.

The Lott Police Department Officer began to attempt to stop the suspect vehicle and a pursuit ensued.

The suspect vehicle would eventually crash his vehicle on a rural county road near Lott.

Both occupants exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

The driver of the vehicle was quickly apprehended while the second suspect remained at large. 

The second suspect was taken into custody at approximately 1:34 a.m.

The two suspects are identified a19-year-old Alan Lee Shorter of Odessa and 33-year-old Thomas Ray Freeman of Temple.

Both men were transported to the Falls County Jail where they remain after being charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and evading arrest.

