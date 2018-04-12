Overnight manhunt for armed robbery suspect in Falls County - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Overnight manhunt for armed robbery suspect in Falls County

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MARLIN, TX (KXXV) -

Authorities are searching for one person, suspected of committing armed robbery.

Falls County Sheriff's Office officials say both the Tommy's convenience store and the Exxon gas station in Marlin were robbed by two people.

One of them is now in custody, the other is on the run.

K-9 units from the Texas Department Criminal Justice have been called in, to assist in the search for that second suspect.

Officials say some of the money stolen has been recovered.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

