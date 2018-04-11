McNeese State upsets Lady Bears at home

No. 16/17 Baylor softball (25-10, 3-3 Big 12) saw its five-game winning streak snapped in a 7-3 loss to McNeese (28-14, 10-5 Southland) on Wednesday afternoon at Getterman Stadium.

Gia Rodoni (14-7) had a tough start in the circle, going 4.0 innings with seven hits and five runs, striking out seven with two walks.

Regan Green closed the final 3.0 innings, allowing just two hits and two unearned runs, striking out two and walking none.

McNeese jumped out to the early lead, plating three runs in the top of the second inning.

Trailing 3-0 into the home half of the second, the Lady Bear offense bounced back to even the fight.

Back-to-back walks drawn by Goose McGlaun and Shelby Friduenberg got the inning started, with Carlee Wallace taking a hit by pitch off her ankle to load the bases with no outs.

With Alyssa Avalos running for Friudenberg, a wild pitch scored McGlaun, moved Avalos to third, and pushed Wallace to second.

Hannah Smith drew a full-count walk to load the bases back, with a fielder’s choice from Maddison Kettler keeping the bases loaded with two outs for Nicky Dawson.

Dawson laced a single to centerfield, allowing both Wallace and Smith to score, tying the game back at 3-3 through two.

The Cowgirls would add two more in the fourth, bringing Green out for the Lady Bears to close the final three innings.

A pair of unearned runs off BU errors in both the fifth and seventh innings would push the McNeese lead out to 7-3, with the Lady Bears held scoreless and limited to a single hit over the final five innings, that coming on a double for Jessie Scroggins in the bottom of the fifth.