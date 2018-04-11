Highlanders split with rival Temple

The No. 5 McLennan Highlanders and Temple Leopards split this afternoon’s conference doubleheader in Temple.

McLennan got the 2-0 shutout in game one with Alex DeLeon picking up the win on the mound and Nick Urbantke getting the save.

The Highlanders scored their first run in the top of the first as Josh Breaux singled, moved to second on a single by Keaton Milford and scored on a single by Thomas Santos. The final run came in the seventh inning. Nick Thornquist drew a lead-off walk and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Brooks Embry. George Callil then singled to score Thornquist.

Temple defeated McLennan 4-2 in the nightcap with Tristen Bayless taking the loss on the mound for the Highlanders.

The Leopards scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning as Joey Orsak singled and scored on a Jordan Monacy home run.

The Highlanders got on the board with a run in the third as Chase Sortor reached first safely and moved to second on a Temple error, advanced to third on a Leopard throwing error and scored on a single by Dylan Neuse.

Thornquist’s solo home run for the Highlanders in the fourth inning tied the game at two.

Temple sealed the win with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Anthony Flores singled and Orsak drew a walk. Both runners scored on a double by Monacy.

“It was obviously a very difficult day to hit. Neither team did an exceptionally good job offensively, and I attribute that to both teams pitching the ball well and playing good defense. With the wind blowing in 20-25 mph, it was a difficult day to hit,” head coach Mitch Thompson said.

“I thought our pitchers threw the ball exceptionally well; our defense was really good; and I was pleased with that. We didn’t have an error in either ballgame so that was big. We just didn’t do enough offensively to sweep the doubleheader. We will have to show back up Saturday and get that done. We are playing a good team, a well-coached team, and they executed well. They had one guy that had a big day offensively and that ended up beating us in game two. I give Temple a lot of credit there and we will try to show back up Saturday and get a doubleheader sweep.”