Highlassies swept in doubleheader

The McLennan Highlassies dropped both games of today’s doubleheader at Weatherford.

The Lady Coyotes took game one, 6-1, with Victoria Vasquez taking the loss in the circle.

McLennan began the scoring with a run in the top of the second. Emeri Eubanks doubled and moved to third on a ground out by Ariana Hernandez. Genisa Marrero-Carter followed with a fielder’s choice, putting Eubanks out at the plate. Marrero-Carter then moved to third on a single by Breanna Heredia and came home to score on a double steal.

Weatherford responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning to take the lead. Morgan Page singled, Kalina Sato was safe at first on an error, and Analiese Galdeano bunted to load the bases. Page then stole home, and Amanda Vallejo singled to reload the bases. Sato scored on a single by Francine Garcia. Eliza Eberhard then singled to score Galdeano and Vallejo.

The Lady Coyotes rounded out the scoring with two runs in the third. Page led off with a single and Sato was safe at first on another Highlassie error. Both runners advanced on a ground out by Vallejo and scored on a single by Allie Arnold.

The Highlassies dropped the nightcap to the Lady Coyotes, 4-2, with Emily Klanika taking the loss in the circle.

McLennan’s first run came in the top of the first inning as Zayra Olguin singled, moved to second on a single by Kaitlin Richards, advanced to third on a single by Eubanks and scored on a sacrifice fly by Hernandez.

Weatherford tied the game with a run in the bottom of the second as Page reached first on an error, moved to second on a ground out by Galdeano and scored on a pair of McLennan errors.

The Lady Coyotes took the lead with three runs in the third inning. Garcia walked, Eberhard was safe on an error and Marissa Cruz walked, loading the bases. Kristany Magallanes followed with a fielder’s choice, scoring Garcia and putting Eberhard out at third. Cruz and Magallanes then scored on a McLennan error.

The Highlassies final run came in the top of the seventh inning. Cassie Pavlas singled and pinch hitter Maddie Warhol drew a walk. Richards then singled to score Pavlas.

The Highlassies will host Vernon for a doubleheader at noon Saturday.