UMHB baseball changes weekend schedule

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
BELTON, TX

The schedule for the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor baseball team’s weekend series against U.T.-Dallas has changed due to the forecast in Richardson this weekend. The Cru and Comets will now open the series with a 12 pm doubleheader on Saturday before closing out the weekend with an 11 am single game on Sunday. The series was originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

