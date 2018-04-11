Cru basketball player invited to pre-draft showcase

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball player Justin Gammill is one of 64 players invited to participate in the Portsmouth Pre-Draft Showcase this weekend. The showcase will be held April 13th and 14th at Christopher Newport University.

Gammill, a four-year letterman for the Cru from Flower Mound High School, will have the opportunity to showcase his skills in front of NBA, D-League and International scouts during the event. Players invited come from NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA programs. Gammill averaged 7.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game this season while shooting 51 percent from the field. He posted five double-doubles and grabbed ten or more rebounds in seven games.

“Justin has worked very hard to get to this point and we are excited for him to have this opportunity,” Cru Head Coach Ken DeWeese said “We wish him well and hope he will get a chance to continue to play basketball at the next level.”

The Cru men finished 17-9 this season and advanced to the Quarterfinals of the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament.