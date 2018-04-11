Video: Corrections officer saves choking inmate

Video has been released of a corrections officer saving an inmate's life after she began to choke.

The video, released by Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody, shows an inmate begins to choke. Officer Black calls for help and begins to perform the Heimlich Maneuver.

A couple weeks ago Corrections Officer Black saved an inmates life by applying the heimlich maneuver. It was all caught on video. Here is our hero in action. Please share and let the world know what a great job officers behind the wall do! This is just one of many! pic.twitter.com/Mn7XCKhBZk — Williamson County Sheriff (WilCo) Texas (@SheriffChody) April 11, 2018

