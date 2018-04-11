Video: Corrections officer saves choking inmate - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Video: Corrections officer saves choking inmate

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office/Twitter) (Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office/Twitter)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

Video has been released of a corrections officer saving an inmate's life after she began to choke. 

The video, released by Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody, shows an inmate begins to choke. Officer Black calls for help and begins to perform the Heimlich Maneuver. 

