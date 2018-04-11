Waco Fire Department hiring new firefighters - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Waco Fire Department hiring new firefighters

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The Waco Fire Department is hiring new firefighters this spring after several of their firemen retired.

Men and women between the ages of 18 and 35 who have earned a high school diploma can apply. They will have to pass a written exam and a physical agility test next month. 

Visit the Waco Fire Department's website for more information on the qualifications and application process.

