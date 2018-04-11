Central Texas middle school student arrested after making 'threa - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Central Texas middle school student arrested after making 'threatening' remarks

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
LAMPASAS, TX (KXXV) -

A CTX middle schooler was arrested Wednesday after making "threatening" remarks at school, the district said. 

Lampasas ISD said that a student at Lampasas Middle School had reportedly made "remarks threatening violence at the school." 

The student is expected to be charged by law enforcement. 

No other details were released. 

