Man arrested for child pornography

The Bell County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man for child pornography on Tuesday.

On Nov. 2017 the Special Crime Unit was assigned to a report of an aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The Bell County Sheriff's Department executed an electronic devices search warrant for devices belong to the suspect identified as Phillip Beauchamp.

Investigators received a report from Secret Service on April 6 that cataloged a number of images of lewd depictions of children under the age of 18, as well as images showing the genitalia of children under 18.

There were also images of sex acts, involving children under the age of 18.

Beauchamp has been previously indicted for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old last year.

