Man arrested for child pornography - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Man arrested for child pornography

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Phillip Beauchamp (Source: Bell County Sheriff's Department) Phillip Beauchamp (Source: Bell County Sheriff's Department)
BELL COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

The Bell County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man for child pornography on Tuesday. 

On Nov. 2017 the Special Crime Unit was assigned to a report of an aggravated sexual assault of a child. 

The Bell County Sheriff's Department executed an electronic devices search warrant for devices belong to the suspect identified as Phillip Beauchamp.

Investigators received a report from Secret Service on April 6 that cataloged a number of images of lewd depictions of children under the age of 18, as well as images showing the genitalia of children under 18.

There were also images of sex acts, involving children under the age of 18.

Beauchamp has been previously indicted for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old last year. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved

  • NewsMore>>

  • Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress for 2nd day

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress for 2nd day

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 11:49 PM EDT2018-04-11 03:49:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 4:23 PM EDT2018-04-11 20:23:35 GMT
    After a tough day before the Senate Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrapped up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill on Wednesday with testimony before a House committee. (Source: CNN/Pool/Senate TV)After a tough day before the Senate Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrapped up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill on Wednesday with testimony before a House committee. (Source: CNN/Pool/Senate TV)

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrapped up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill with testimony before a House committee Wednesday.

    More >>

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrapped up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill with testimony before a House committee Wednesday.

    More >>

  • Military plane crash is Algeria's worst aviation disaster

    Military plane crash is Algeria's worst aviation disaster

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 4:44 AM EDT2018-04-11 08:44:40 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 4:27 PM EDT2018-04-11 20:27:12 GMT
    Algeria's state news agency says that a military plane has crashed near the military base of Boufarik in Algeria. (ALG24 via AP)Algeria's state news agency says that a military plane has crashed near the military base of Boufarik in Algeria. (ALG24 via AP)

    Algeria's state news agency says that a military plane has crashed near the military base of Boufarik in Algeria.

    More >>

    Algeria's state news agency says that a military plane has crashed near the military base of Boufarik in Algeria.

    More >>

  • Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-04-10 06:30:15 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-11 20:25:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

    More >>

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly