Waco fire department sees significant increase in calls

According to the Waco Fire Department annual report, there have been 5,203 more calls in 2017. (Source: KXXV)

Firefighters attribute the increase to Waco’s growing population and a colder winter.

The fire department has also implemented a new system that allows dispatchers to see calls for service sooner than before.

