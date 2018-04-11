Waco fire department sees significant increase in calls - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Waco fire department sees significant increase in calls

By Estephany Escobar, Reporter
By Greg Crosby, Reporter
The Waco Fire Department saw a significant increase in the number of calls in 2017 compared to 2016.

According to the Waco Fire Department annual report, there have been 5,203 more calls in 2017.

Firefighters attribute the increase to Waco’s growing population and a colder winter.

The fire department has also implemented a new system that allows dispatchers to see calls for service sooner than before.

