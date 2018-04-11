Atmos Energy to conduct flare natural gas in Robinson

Atmos Energy will be conducting a controlled flare natural gas in Robinson Tuesday, April 17.

The controlled flaring will take place between 8 a.m to 10 a.m. southeast of Greig Dr. and about one mile east of I-35 in Robinson.

“Flaring” is a standard industry practice to safely burn natural gas that must be removed from a specific section of pipeline so that employees can work on the pipe. Residents and motorists in the area may notice a large, controlled flame and moderate noise for approximately two hours.

Emergency and municipal officials have been advised of the planned flaring operation.

