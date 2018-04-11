TxDOT to conduct roadway upgrade on US 84

The Texas Departement of Transportation will begin a project to upgrade a portion of US 84 in Waco on April 16.

The multi-project is designed to increase safety and will construct a Diamond Interchange at the Intersection of US 84 and Farm to Market 2837 (Speegleville Rd.) in Waco, which will include two bridges on US 84 that will cross eastbound and westbound over Speegleville Rd.

Additionally, existing frontage roads will be extended to the west end of the project.

The project will begin with the setting of warning signs and barricades April 16th.

Work will take place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday with some Saturday and overnight work possible between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

The project is being undertaken by Big Creek Construction, LTD. of Hewitt, at a cost of $20.5 million and is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2020, weather permitting.

Motorists can expect temporary lane closures, flaggers and temporary delays within the project area for the duration of the project.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.