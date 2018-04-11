TxDOT to conduct roadway upgrade on US 84 - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

TxDOT to conduct roadway upgrade on US 84

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The Texas Departement of Transportation will begin a project to upgrade a portion of US 84 in Waco on April 16.

The multi-project is designed to increase safety and will construct a Diamond Interchange at the Intersection of US 84 and Farm to Market 2837 (Speegleville Rd.) in Waco, which will include two bridges on US 84 that will cross eastbound and westbound over Speegleville Rd.  

Additionally, existing frontage roads will be extended to the west end of the project.

The project will begin with the setting of warning signs and barricades April 16th.   

Work will take place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday with some Saturday and overnight work possible between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

The project is being undertaken by Big Creek Construction, LTD. of Hewitt, at a cost of $20.5 million and is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2020, weather permitting.  

Motorists can expect temporary lane closures, flaggers and temporary delays within the project area for the duration of the project.   

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • The Latest: Kremlin says it doesn't do Twitter diplomacy

    The Latest: Kremlin says it doesn't do Twitter diplomacy

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 7:24 AM EDT2018-04-11 11:24:14 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:16 PM EDT2018-04-11 16:16:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). President Donald Trump waits at the main entrance to the West Wing for the arrival of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). President Donald Trump waits at the main entrance to the West Wing for the arrival of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018.

    After Russia warned the United States against military strikes in Syria, President Donald Trump says missiles "will be coming.".

    More >>

    After Russia warned the United States against military strikes in Syria, President Donald Trump says missiles "will be coming.".

    More >>

  • Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-04-10 06:30:15 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:14 PM EDT2018-04-11 16:14:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

    More >>

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

    More >>

  • Trump says all calm at White House, vents about Russia probe

    Trump says all calm at White House, vents about Russia probe

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 1:14 AM EDT2018-04-11 05:14:08 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:09 PM EDT2018-04-11 16:09:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump listens as he meets with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump listens as he meets with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Washington.

    The raid, in which agents seized records on topics including a $130,000 payment to a porn actress who alleges she had sex with Trump, left the president more angry than advisers had seen him in weeks, according to people familiar with the president's views.

    More >>

    The raid, in which agents seized records on topics including a $130,000 payment to a porn actress who alleges she had sex with Trump, left the president more angry than advisers had seen him in weeks, according to people familiar with the president's views.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly