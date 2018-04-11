Congressman Carter announces funding for ten new barracks renova - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Congressman Carter announces funding for ten new barracks renovation at Fort Hood

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
FORT HOOD, TX (KXXV) -

Texas Congressman John Carter announced on Wednesday funding for ten new barracks renovation project at Fort Hood. 

Carter had recently toured the barracks renovation project and called on the Army to fund additional projects in the 2018 fiscal year budget. 

Rep. Carter issued the following statement: 

 As a representative of Ft. Hood, I’ve worked very closely with Army leadership to ensure our Soldiers have the resources they need to be successful on and off the battlefield. I’ve seen firsthand the dreadful condition of some of the Ft. Hood barracks, and it’s unacceptable for our Soldiers to be living in those environments. These barracks renovations will not only improve quality of life for our Soldiers, but they will boost morale and improve readiness. Our Soldiers deserve the best, and I’m pleased to see that FY18 funding will be allocated for this important project at Ft. Hood.

The nearly $120 million will allow for upgrades and repairs to ten barracks buildings, totaling 746 barracks living spaces. 

Rep. Carter represents Texas District 31, which includes Fort Hood.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • The Latest: Kremlin says it doesn't do Twitter diplomacy

    The Latest: Kremlin says it doesn't do Twitter diplomacy

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 7:24 AM EDT2018-04-11 11:24:14 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:16 PM EDT2018-04-11 16:16:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). President Donald Trump waits at the main entrance to the West Wing for the arrival of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). President Donald Trump waits at the main entrance to the West Wing for the arrival of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018.

    After Russia warned the United States against military strikes in Syria, President Donald Trump says missiles "will be coming.".

    More >>

    After Russia warned the United States against military strikes in Syria, President Donald Trump says missiles "will be coming.".

    More >>

  • Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-04-10 06:30:15 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:14 PM EDT2018-04-11 16:14:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

    More >>

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

    More >>

  • Trump says all calm at White House, vents about Russia probe

    Trump says all calm at White House, vents about Russia probe

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 1:14 AM EDT2018-04-11 05:14:08 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:09 PM EDT2018-04-11 16:09:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump listens as he meets with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump listens as he meets with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Washington.

    The raid, in which agents seized records on topics including a $130,000 payment to a porn actress who alleges she had sex with Trump, left the president more angry than advisers had seen him in weeks, according to people familiar with the president's views.

    More >>

    The raid, in which agents seized records on topics including a $130,000 payment to a porn actress who alleges she had sex with Trump, left the president more angry than advisers had seen him in weeks, according to people familiar with the president's views.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly