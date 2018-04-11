Congressman Carter announces funding for ten new barracks renovation at Fort Hood

Texas Congressman John Carter announced on Wednesday funding for ten new barracks renovation project at Fort Hood.

Carter had recently toured the barracks renovation project and called on the Army to fund additional projects in the 2018 fiscal year budget.

Rep. Carter issued the following statement:

As a representative of Ft. Hood, I’ve worked very closely with Army leadership to ensure our Soldiers have the resources they need to be successful on and off the battlefield. I’ve seen firsthand the dreadful condition of some of the Ft. Hood barracks, and it’s unacceptable for our Soldiers to be living in those environments. These barracks renovations will not only improve quality of life for our Soldiers, but they will boost morale and improve readiness. Our Soldiers deserve the best, and I’m pleased to see that FY18 funding will be allocated for this important project at Ft. Hood.

The nearly $120 million will allow for upgrades and repairs to ten barracks buildings, totaling 746 barracks living spaces.

Rep. Carter represents Texas District 31, which includes Fort Hood.

