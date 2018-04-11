Texas firefighters remind importance of closing bedroom door whi - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Texas firefighters remind importance of closing bedroom door while you sleep

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
This photo shows a view from the exterior room with fire damage. (Source: Katy Fire Department) This photo shows a view from the exterior room with fire damage. (Source: Katy Fire Department)
Firefighters said this photo shows a view into the damaged room from the bedroom. (Source: Katy Fire Department) Firefighters said this photo shows a view into the damaged room from the bedroom. (Source: Katy Fire Department)
Pictured here is door from inside the bedroom. You can see the difference in damage just from simply closing the bedroom door. (Source: Katy Fire Department) Pictured here is door from inside the bedroom. You can see the difference in damage just from simply closing the bedroom door. (Source: Katy Fire Department)
KATY, TX (KXXV) -

After a recent fire in Katy, Texas, firefighters are urging the importance of closing the bedroom door while you sleep. 

The Fire Department said most residential interior doors have a fire rating of 20 minutes, meaning closing the bedroom door could provide an extra 20 minutes to keep the fire contained and get to safety.

They provided three photos showing the damage that was contained in one room due to the bedroom door being closed. 

In one photo, the door was open, and the fire took over much of the room. In another photo, you can see that the door was closed and most items were saved.

