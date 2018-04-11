Kid's dressed like superheros receive free meal at Waco Whataburger on Wednesday

The event will last from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Source: Whataburger)

Kids under 12 years old will receive a free meal at the Waco Whataburger at 1101 N. Valley Mills Drive for the location's Super Duper Celebration on Wednesday.

The Superhero-themed celebration will have family-friendly games and a face painter from 5 p.m to 7 p.m.

Children under 12 must be dressed in costume to receive a free meal.

"Our Super Duper Celebration is an opportunity for families to spend quality time with their little heroes and enjoy a free kid's meal on us," Whataburger Director of Operations Muhammad Qureshi said. "We appreciate our customers and look forward to treating them to an evening of family fun."

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.