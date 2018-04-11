RG3 returns to Waco for DICK's Sporting Goods grand opening

Robert Griffin III will be at the celebration signing autographs for customers. (Source: Wiki Commons)

Heisman Trophy winner and former Baylor Bear Robert Griffin III will be heading back to Waco for the grand opening celebration of DICK's Sporting Goods at the Richland Mall.

Customers will have the chance to win prizes and meet Griffin for autographs, wristband required. DICK'S said wristbands will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at the store opening, limit one per person.

The grand opening weekend lasts from April 27 to April 29. The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Each day of the weekend will have daily giveaways, kids events, challenges and prizes. Giveaways include a training top, mystery gift cards and sporting gear.

