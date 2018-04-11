Escape room makes its way to the City of Temple

Temple will soon have an exciting new activity, the city's first-ever escape room.

Encryptux Escape Rooms is set to open its doors on April 13.

The planning for the room began about a year ago and the owner, Rick Stanford said he is ready to share the experience with the community.

"When I first heard of it, it didn't sound like it would be something you would be that interested in, but after you experience it if it's a well-made escape room and the puzzles flow well it's just an incredible experience and everybody has to try it," Stanford said. "We explain the rules and then we explain the storyline and tell them what to expect, you have to look around the room and find the different puzzles and the different clues and put them all together."

Which is why Stanford and his wife brought the experience to Temple. Encryptux Escape Rooms is one now one of two Escape Rooms in Bell County.

"Putting it together is not near as much fun as playing the games, but it's well worth it," he said. "We have this room finished and we are just polishing things up and we look back and it's worth the trials and the tribulations and the stress that we went through."

Pricing for the rooms ranges anywhere from $22 to $35 dollars a person. The facility is expecting to be open weekly Tuesday through Sunday.

