Aquilla ISD closed Wednesday after power failure, state testing postponed

Aquilla ISD will be closed on Wednesday after a power failure.  

Aquilla Principal Andrew Christian says a main electrical power disconnect that provides electricity to the elementary and secondary classrooms on campus failed Tuesday night. 

All state testing scheduled to happen today will be pushed back to Thursday.

