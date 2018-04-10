Baylor volleyball freshman earns USA national team spot

Mike Trout and Andrelton Simmons each homered, Albert Pujols had two more hits in his push to 3,000 and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 11-1 on Tuesday night.More >>
No. 16/17 Baylor softball (25-9, 3-3 Big 12) had a strong showing in the opening game of a two-game midweek set with McNeese State (27-14, 10-5 Southland), running away with a 10-2 (6) win over the Cowgirls on Tuesday evening at Getterman Stadium.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor baseball team rallied from a pair of deficits, but could never take the lead as the Cru fell to Howard Payne 4-3 in a non-conference game Tuesday in Brownwood.More >>
The McLennan Highlassies softball squad leaped five spots to No. 15 in this week’s NJCAA Division I Softball Poll with 60 points.More >>
The No. 20 McLennan Highlassies swept this afternoon’s conference doubleheader with the North Central Lady Lions at Bosque River Ballpark.More >>
