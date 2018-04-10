Baylor volleyball freshman earns USA national team spot

Baylor freshman outside hitter Yossiana Pressley was named a member of the 2018 U.S. Women’s Collegiate National Team-Detroit roster, announced by USA Volleyball Tuesday afternoon.

The 24-member team is comprised of current collegiate players who will train and compete in Detroit from June 22 to July 1. Pressley is the fourth Bear in the last five years to be named to the U.S. Collegiate National Team and first since Shelly Fanning in 2016.

“It's no surprise that our Big 12 Freshman of the Year has made the Collegiate National Team,” head coach Ryan McGuyre said. “Yossi has already made a huge jump this spring and will continue to improve. Her work ethic and ‘coachability’ will allow her to flourish and enjoy competing with other top athletes from around the country. We are proud of her and know she will represent Baylor well this summer.”

An AVCA Honorable Mention All-America selection, Pressley had a memorable freshman season for the Bears in 2017. Playing both right side and outside hitter during the season, the freshman amassed 391 kills on a .243 hitting clip in 31 matches. Her 3.62 kills per set led the Bears, earning Big 12 Freshman of the Year, Southwest Region Freshman of the Year, All-Region Team, unanimous All-Big 12 First Team and Big 12 All-Freshman Team honors.

The CNT-Detroit squad, which is part of USA Volleyball’s High Performance pipeline and is considered a second tryout for the U.S. Women’s National Team, will train from June 22-26 at the University of Michigan. Afterward, the athletes will be assigned to one of two 12-member teams that will play three exhibition matches against each other at the Cobo Center from June 27, June 28 and June 30.

Athletes were selected through the U.S. Women’s National Team Open Tryouts held March 2-4 at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.

The Bears are coming off their second-straight NCAA Tournament appearance and earned its highest finish in Big 12 action in program history during the 2017 season.