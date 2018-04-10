Killeen school board approves design plans for new middle school - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Killeen school board approves design plans for new middle school

By Adam Schindler, Photographer
Connect
Source: KXXV Source: KXXV
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

Students in Harker Heights are one step closer to a new middle school. 

Killeen ISD met Tuesday and approved the design plans for what will be the 14th middle school in the district. 

The district said the school is being built to handle the growing number of students in the area and eliminate the use of portable classrooms. The Killeen ISD superintendent says the use of portable classrooms is a security risk for students and a leading factor for building the new school.  

The district said tonight's vote was crucial to keep to a timeline that has the school opening in the fall of 2020. 

The school's construction is being covered with funds already set aside for school construction costs and is not part of the $400 million bond that will be on the ballot in May.  

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-04-10 06:30:15 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:54 AM EDT2018-04-11 04:54:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

    More >>

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

    More >>

  • Aquilla ISD closed Wednesday after power failure, state testing postponed

    Aquilla ISD closed Wednesday after power failure, state testing postponed

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:48 AM EDT2018-04-11 04:48:39 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Aquilla ISD will be closed on Wednesday after a power failure.

    More >>

    Aquilla ISD will be closed on Wednesday after a power failure.

    More >>

  • Firefighters respond to fire at elementary school

    Firefighters respond to fire at elementary school

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:47 AM EDT2018-04-11 04:47:20 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    On Tuesday evening, Waco firefighters responded to reports of smoke in the area near Kendrick Elementary before 10:20 p.m.. 

    More >>

    On Tuesday evening, Waco firefighters responded to reports of smoke in the area near Kendrick Elementary before 10:20 p.m.. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly