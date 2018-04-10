Killeen school board approves design plans for new middle school

Students in Harker Heights are one step closer to a new middle school.

Killeen ISD met Tuesday and approved the design plans for what will be the 14th middle school in the district.

The district said the school is being built to handle the growing number of students in the area and eliminate the use of portable classrooms. The Killeen ISD superintendent says the use of portable classrooms is a security risk for students and a leading factor for building the new school.

The district said tonight's vote was crucial to keep to a timeline that has the school opening in the fall of 2020.

The school's construction is being covered with funds already set aside for school construction costs and is not part of the $400 million bond that will be on the ballot in May.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.