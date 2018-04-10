HCSO: Texarkana physicians assistant arrested for online solicitation of a minor

A Texarkana physicians assistant was arrested Tuesday after a cover social media operation from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said that 59-year-old Bryan Clark Spruill of Maud was taken into custody for online solicitation of a minor, a third-degree felony.

HCSO said that on April 4, Spruill began communicating with what he believed to be a 15-year-old child. During the communication, Spruill sent images of himself in his underwear until finally sending a photograph of his genitalia. Officials said that Spruill demanded nude images of the child, and even went as far as to FaceTime the child.

Spruill was arrested by Bowie County Sheriff's Office on the warrant from Hamilton County.

