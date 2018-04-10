Animals who served Fort Hood cavalry division pass away - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Animals who served Fort Hood cavalry division pass away

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavarly Detachment/Facebook) (Source: 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavarly Detachment/Facebook)
FORT HOOD, TX (KXXV) -

The 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment is mourning the loss of two animals who served the community. 

Thunder served in the Horse Cavalry Detachment from 1991 until 2018, where he succumbed to Cushing's disease and old age. Thunder carried troopers for over two decades on parades, charges and demonstrations.

SSG Buddy was the mascot for HCD and served for 14 years. SSG Buddy had received over 50 coins from multiple commanders from across the Army. SSG Buddy had come to HCD in 2003, being found "severely injured on the side of the highway." HCD said that SSG Buddy would round up troopers whenever "formation" was called. 

HCD said that both animals will be dearly missed. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

