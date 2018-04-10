Killeen outranks New York City, Los Angeles in best cities to live, according to report

Several Texas cities made the list of the "Best Places to Live in the U.S.," including Killeen.

The list, from U.S. News and World Report, ranked 125 cities based on five indexes, according to the Austin American Statesman.

Austin was ranked #1, beating out cities like Denver, Portland and Washington D.C. In Central Texas, Killeen made the top 100, coming in at #90.

The cities were ranked based on the job market, value, quality of life, desirability and net migration. Killeen scored a 6.2 overall.

Killeen beat cities like New York (#96) and Los Angeles (#101).

Other Texas cities made the list, such as San Antonio (#14), El Paso (#105), Beaumont (#113) and Brownsville (#121).

