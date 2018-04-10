Celebrate National Homebrew Day with homebrewing demonstration - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Celebrate National Homebrew Day with homebrewing demonstration

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Waco Homebrewers Club) (Source: Waco Homebrewers Club)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Have you been interested in learning how to brew your own beer? Well, there's a demonstration to show you just that in Waco. 

The Waco Homebrewers Club, with Craft Brewing Shop and Bare Arms Brewing, is hosting a Home Beer Brewing Demonstration on May 5 to celebrate National Homebrew Day. The event will also honor American Homebrewers Association (AHA) Big Brew, an annual event. 

The event will take place in the parking lot of Bare Arms from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"Come brew with us or just have a beer," said local craft brewer Kevin Yackley. 

Beer kits, equipment and advice will be provided by the Waco Homebrewers Club at the event. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

