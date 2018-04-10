Police rescue snake, say they are going to release it 'somewhere - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police rescue snake, say they are going to release it 'somewhere near your house'

NORTH TEXAS -

Police in The Colony rescued a snake attempting to cross the road on Monday morning.

On Facebook, the police department had a little fun by saying the animal was released "in a nearby field, somewhere near your house."

