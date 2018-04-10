Police rescue snake, say they are going to release it 'somewhere near your house'

Tuesday, April 10 2018 12:21 AM EDT2018-04-10 04:21:00 GMT
Tuesday, April 10 2018 4:18 PM EDT2018-04-10 20:18:13 GMT
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesd...
After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.
Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-04-10 06:30:15 GMT
Tuesday, April 10 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-04-10 20:17:40 GMT
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...
It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.
Monday, April 9 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:39:18 GMT
Tuesday, April 10 2018 4:16 PM EDT2018-04-10 20:16:54 GMT
(Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of ...
The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.
Monday, April 9 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-04-09 22:42:22 GMT
Tuesday, April 10 2018 4:13 PM EDT2018-04-10 20:13:57 GMT
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILe - In this Jan. 26, 2018 file photo, Fleetwood Mac band members, from left, Stevie Nicks, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood appear at the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year...
Fleetwood Mac has told Lindsey Buckingham to go his own way. The band said in a statement Monday that Buckingham is out of the band for its upcoming tour.More >>
Fleetwood Mac has told Lindsey Buckingham to go his own way. The band said in a statement Monday that Buckingham is out of the band for its upcoming tour.More >>