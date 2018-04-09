McLennan Highlassies tied for third in OKC - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

McLennan Highlassies tied for third in OKC

The McLennan Highlassies shot 303-317 – 620 to sit tied for third place after the opening day of the O-City Spring Classic at the par-72, 5,920-yard Lincoln Park Golf West Course in Oklahoma City.

Host Oklahoma City is in first with 306-302 – 608 followed by Texas Wesleyan in second with 313-30 – 613 and William Penn, tied with McLennan for third, with 304-316 – 620.

Sophomore Alejandra Rodriguez shot 68-78 – 146 to lead the Highlassies and is in third place individually.

Other McLennan scores: freshman Briana Venegas, tied for 21st, 78-79 – 157; sophomore Joely Henderson, tied for 28th, 79-81 – 160; freshman Caroline Traylor, tied for 28th, 81-79 – 160; and sophomore Makenna Davidson, tied for 31st, 78-83 – 161.

Other team scores: Bellevue, fifth, 320-314 – 634; Southwestern Christian, sixth, 330-313 – 643; Murray State, seventh, 325-323 – 648; St. Thomas, eighth, 328-329 – 657; Western Texas, ninth, 346-324 – 670; Redlands, 10th, 343-335 – 678; Iowa Western, 11th, 348-356 – 704; Southwest, 12th, 375-360 – 735; and Seminole State (Oklahoma) 13th, 382-362 – 744.

    Monday, April 9 2018 9:56 PM EDT2018-04-10 01:56:39 GMT
    Student-athletes, coaches, support staff and fans gathered Monday inside the Hall of Champions at Kyle Field to celebrate the 2017-18 women’s basketball season, which resulted in the Aggies’ seventh appearance in the NCAA Sweet 16. The Aggies’ senior class of Khaalia Hillsman, Jasmine Lumpkin and Lulu McKinney was honored at the event. Anriel Howard (Atlanta, Ga.) earned both the team MVP award, and her third consecutive Miss Hustle award. The junior set both the Te...More >>
    Monday, April 9 2018 9:01 PM EDT2018-04-10 01:01:29 GMT
    Texas A&M’s Amber Park and Maddie Szeryk are tied for the individual lead, each shooting a 1-over 141 through the first two rounds of the Dale McNamara Invitational at Tulsa Country Club. The Aggies women’s golf team is in second place after 36 holes, shooting an 18-over 578. The Aggies are six strokes behind tournament leader, No. 17 Oklahoma State, who shot a 12-over 572. Szeryk and Park are in a four-way tie for the lead with Tulsa’s Olivia Jackson and the Co...More >>
    Monday, April 9 2018 8:56 PM EDT2018-04-10 00:56:47 GMT
