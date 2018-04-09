McLennan Highlassies tied for third in OKC

The McLennan Highlassies shot 303-317 – 620 to sit tied for third place after the opening day of the O-City Spring Classic at the par-72, 5,920-yard Lincoln Park Golf West Course in Oklahoma City.

Host Oklahoma City is in first with 306-302 – 608 followed by Texas Wesleyan in second with 313-30 – 613 and William Penn, tied with McLennan for third, with 304-316 – 620.

Sophomore Alejandra Rodriguez shot 68-78 – 146 to lead the Highlassies and is in third place individually.

Other McLennan scores: freshman Briana Venegas, tied for 21st, 78-79 – 157; sophomore Joely Henderson, tied for 28th, 79-81 – 160; freshman Caroline Traylor, tied for 28th, 81-79 – 160; and sophomore Makenna Davidson, tied for 31st, 78-83 – 161.

Other team scores: Bellevue, fifth, 320-314 – 634; Southwestern Christian, sixth, 330-313 – 643; Murray State, seventh, 325-323 – 648; St. Thomas, eighth, 328-329 – 657; Western Texas, ninth, 346-324 – 670; Redlands, 10th, 343-335 – 678; Iowa Western, 11th, 348-356 – 704; Southwest, 12th, 375-360 – 735; and Seminole State (Oklahoma) 13th, 382-362 – 744.