Federal criminal complaint against suspected Austin bomber dismi - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Federal criminal complaint against suspected Austin bomber dismissed

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Federal charges against Conditt were dismissed Monday. (Source: Conditt family) Federal charges against Conditt were dismissed Monday. (Source: Conditt family)
AUSTIN, TX (KXXV) -

A federal criminal complaint filed against the suspected Austin bomber has been dismissed.

Federal officials held a press conference Monday in Austin. Authorities dismissed a federal charge against suspect Mark Conditt, who was connected to a string of bombing incidents that happened in Austin last month. 

A complaint was filed on March 20 against Conditt with one count of unlawful possession and transfer of a destructive device. An arrest warrant had been issued hours before Conditt had detonated a device as authorities were attempting to arrest him in Round Rock. Conditt died in the incident. 

His remains were released to the family

The investigation is ongoing. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

