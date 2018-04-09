Federal criminal complaint against suspected Austin bomber dismissed

A federal criminal complaint filed against the suspected Austin bomber has been dismissed.

Federal officials held a press conference Monday in Austin. Authorities dismissed a federal charge against suspect Mark Conditt, who was connected to a string of bombing incidents that happened in Austin last month.

A complaint was filed on March 20 against Conditt with one count of unlawful possession and transfer of a destructive device. An arrest warrant had been issued hours before Conditt had detonated a device as authorities were attempting to arrest him in Round Rock. Conditt died in the incident.

His remains were released to the family.

The investigation is ongoing.

