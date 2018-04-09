Midway High School names Matt Brown as the new Head Boys Basketb - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Midway High School names Matt Brown as the new Head Boys Basketball Coach

By Katie Engleson, Sports Reporter
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Midway High School has named assistant coach, Matt Brown as the new Head Boys Basketball Coach, replacing Brad Chasteen. Chasteen has stepped down from the position to be with his family in Austin.

Coach Brown is in his second season with the Midway Panthers, and 10th overall season as a coach. Prior to coming to Midway, Brown made stops at Manor High School where he spent one year as the Head Basketball Coach, he spent four years as the Head Coach at Wharton High School, and three years as an assistant at Bryan Rudder.

As a head coach, he has had a lot of success. His teams reached three straight regional tournaments including two regional finals, with an overall head coaching record of 121-50. Coach Brown has a bachelor’s degree in Spanish from the University of Texas at San Antonio, and is an alumni of McGregor High School. He and his wife, Tarra, have three children.

