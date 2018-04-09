HCSO: Man was going to exchange meth for sex

Tony Williams was charged with delivery of a controlled substance and prostitution. (Source: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

A man is in jail after the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said he tried to exchange meth for sex.

Officials said that Tony Williams, 45, had communicated with a person he had believed to be female. HCSO said that Williams agreed to deliver a quantity of meth in exchange for sex. During the investigation, officials said that Williams had sent sexually explicit messages demanding nude images.

Williams was communicating with an HCSO criminal investigator.

Williams traveled from Belton to a location in Hamilton where he was going to meet the woman. He was taken into custody by HCSO personnel.

Williams was charged with manufacture delivery of a controlled substance (meth) and prostitution.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.