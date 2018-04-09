Affidavit: Man tried to sell drugs to restaurant employees, told them he was an undercover cop

With school shootings a regular occurrence, educators across the country are learning techniques to help victims survive by stemming blood loss.More >>
The combined effects of last year's tax cuts and a last month's budget-busting spending bill is sending the government's budget deficit toward the $1 trillion mark.More >>
The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.More >>
Starting Monday, the 87 million users who might have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a detailed message on their news feeds.More >>
Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the...More >>
