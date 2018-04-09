Affidavit: Man tried to sell drugs to restaurant employees, told - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Affidavit: Man tried to sell drugs to restaurant employees, told them he was an undercover cop

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Bryan Holcomb is charged with impersonating a peace officer. (Source: McLennan County Jail) Bryan Holcomb is charged with impersonating a peace officer. (Source: McLennan County Jail)
MART, TX (KXXV) -

A man was arrested after police said he told employees he was an undercover cop and tried to sell drugs to them. 

Mart police said that on April 4, a man identified as Bryan Holcomb, 35, had approached employees of a Dairy Queen and tried to sell them drugs. Holcomb was known to the employees because he lived next door. 

The employees told police that Holcomb had approached them to sell them drugs and identified himself as "a cop and an undercover C.I." Police said that Holcomb had also told the employees that he was watching the parking lot for drug activity. When an employee said that Holcomb had just been arrested for assaulting his mother, Holcomb claimed it was part of his cover. 

Holcomb was arrested on April 6 for impersonating a public servant. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Teachers acquire a new skill: how to stop the bleeding

    Teachers acquire a new skill: how to stop the bleeding

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:20:09 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 6:04 PM EDT2018-04-09 22:04:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). In this March 28, 2018, photo, Dr. Richard Sidwell, right, talks with Mary Owens, center, and Samantha Wing during a medical training session for teachers and staff at Southeast Polk High School in Pleasant Hill, Iowa. Wi...(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). In this March 28, 2018, photo, Dr. Richard Sidwell, right, talks with Mary Owens, center, and Samantha Wing during a medical training session for teachers and staff at Southeast Polk High School in Pleasant Hill, Iowa. Wi...

    With school shootings a regular occurrence, educators across the country are learning techniques to help victims survive by stemming blood loss.

    More >>

    With school shootings a regular occurrence, educators across the country are learning techniques to help victims survive by stemming blood loss.

    More >>

  • Analysis: Tax cuts, spending to raise deficit to $1T by 2020

    Analysis: Tax cuts, spending to raise deficit to $1T by 2020

    Monday, April 9 2018 2:18 PM EDT2018-04-09 18:18:59 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-04-09 22:20:09 GMT
    The combined effects of last year's tax cuts and a last month's budget-busting spending bill is sending the government's budget deficit toward the $1 trillion mark. (Source: Raycom Media)The combined effects of last year's tax cuts and a last month's budget-busting spending bill is sending the government's budget deficit toward the $1 trillion mark. (Source: Raycom Media)

    The combined effects of last year's tax cuts and a last month's budget-busting spending bill is sending the government's budget deficit toward the $1 trillion mark.

    More >>

    The combined effects of last year's tax cuts and a last month's budget-busting spending bill is sending the government's budget deficit toward the $1 trillion mark.

    More >>

  • Trump threatens Syria strike, suggests Russia shares blame

    Trump threatens Syria strike, suggests Russia shares blame

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:39:18 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 6:17 PM EDT2018-04-09 22:17:40 GMT
    (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of ...(Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of ...

    The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.

    More >>

    The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly