Affidavit: Man tried to sell drugs to restaurant employees, told them he was an undercover cop

A man was arrested after police said he told employees he was an undercover cop and tried to sell drugs to them.

Mart police said that on April 4, a man identified as Bryan Holcomb, 35, had approached employees of a Dairy Queen and tried to sell them drugs. Holcomb was known to the employees because he lived next door.

The employees told police that Holcomb had approached them to sell them drugs and identified himself as "a cop and an undercover C.I." Police said that Holcomb had also told the employees that he was watching the parking lot for drug activity. When an employee said that Holcomb had just been arrested for assaulting his mother, Holcomb claimed it was part of his cover.

Holcomb was arrested on April 6 for impersonating a public servant.

