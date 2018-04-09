Man arrested for strangulation death of his ex-girlfriend in 2016

Marcus Scott is charged with the 2016 murder of his girlfriend. (Source: McLennan County Jail)

Over a year after the death of a Waco woman, a 38-year-old man has been charged with her murder.

On April 6, Marcus Dwain Scott was taken to the McLennan County Jail for the death by strangulation of Unekeyia "Nikki" Shanta Walker on Feb. 4, 2016.

During the investigation, detectives discovered Walker had recently broken up with Scott at the time of her death, the arrest affidavit said.

Friends and family members told investigators she was having problems with Scott and that she ended their relationship when he became physically violent with her.

On Feb. 2, Walker came to her house in the 1900 block of N. 19th Street in Waco to find Scott sitting on her front porch. She left and her cousin later returned with her to get Scott to leave. The affidavit said Walker and her cousin drove Scott back to his home as he was making threatening statements to her.

Friends and family members said he was sending Walker threatening and harassing text messages after they dropped him off, causing her to stay the night at her cousin's house, the affidavit said.

The next morning, Walker left the house early to pick up her children. This was the last time she was seen by any friends or family, the affidavit said. It also said she did not show up to work that night.

Walker was found dead in her vehicle the on Feb. 4 outside of her home. When ETMC responded, her body was cold to the touch and rigor had already set in.

Her left pant leg was ripped completely off and she appeared to be "stuffed in the driver's seat" in an unnatural position.

The body was identified by Walker's cousin. She was 29-years-old when she died.

Detectives left the scene to speak with Scott. When they arrived at his house, they smelled food cooking and heard the television. The detectives knocked several times, but no one answered the door.

Later in the evening, officers found Scott with cuts on his finger and his shin, which he said came from a screen door. Scott also consented to provide officers with a DNA sample.

The next night, detectives were able to speak with Scott at his home. He was drinking an alcoholic beverage when they arrived.

He told detectives he was not informed of Walker's death until after 5 p.m. on Feb. 4. and that the last time he saw her was Feb. 3, when Walker and her cousin dropped him off.

Scott also described what he last saw Walker wearing as the exact outfit she was found dead in. Detectives said this was alarming.

Scott continued to make several statements that were inconsistent with the investigation, the affidavit said.

He agreed to take a polygraph test on Feb. 18, 2016, at the Waco Police Department. During the polygraph, he told police he "play-choked" Walker while they were fighting in January 2016. He said Walker was "bigger than him," so he was defending himself during the fight.

Investigators then submitted numerous items for forensic testing, including DNA testing and received results over a year later. On March 19, 2018, tests showed blood found inside the vehicle Walker's body was found belonged to Scott.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on April 6, 2018.

