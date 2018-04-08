18-year-old taken to hospital after shooting in Killeen - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

18-year-old taken to hospital after shooting in Killeen

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

The Killeen Police Department said an 18-year-old was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Killeen on Sunday night.

Officers were called out to the 4600 block of Hank Dr. around 8:23 p.m.

When officers arrived they were told an 18-year-old was shot and transported by a private vehicle to Metroplex Hospital. 

His condition is unknown. 

