18-year-old taken to hospital after shooting in Killeen

The Killeen Police Department said an 18-year-old was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Killeen on Sunday night.

Officers were called out to the 4600 block of Hank Dr. around 8:23 p.m.

When officers arrived they were told an 18-year-old was shot and transported by a private vehicle to Metroplex Hospital.

His condition is unknown.

