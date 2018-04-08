Three-Run Eighth Inning Pushes No. 10 Texas A&M Past No. 22 Miss - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Three-Run Eighth Inning Pushes No. 10 Texas A&M Past No. 22 Mississippi State

The No. 10 Texas A&M softball team defeated No. 22 Mississippi State, 4-1, in eight innings to win the series at Nusz Park.

Heading into the eighth inning tied at 1-1, the Aggies (34-9, 7-5 SEC) took advantage of a throwing error on a sacrifice bunt, allowing Keeli Milligan to score, before Tori Vidales put the nail in the coffin with a two-run dinger.

Lexi Smith earned the win for the Aggies, throwing four innings of relief allowing just one hit with two strikeouts to move to 6-1 on the year. Trinity Harrington got the start for Texas A&M and threw four innings, giving up four hits, one run, three walks with three strikeouts.

Offensively, Kaitlyn Alderink led the Aggies with two hits as Milligan, Sarah Hudek and Vidales each recorded a hit.

Cassady Knudsen suffered the loss for the Bulldogs (29-11, 4-8 SEC) giving up three hits, three runs, two earned with a strikeout in 1.2 innings of relief.

