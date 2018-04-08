Baylor Women's Tennis Rebounds at TCU

Baylor women’s tennis rebounded with a Big 12 victory on the road at TCU on Sunday afternoon. The 21st-ranked Bears edged the Horned Frogs, 4-3, to secure its third conference win of the season and 12th win overall.

After falling in doubles and on court one in singles, Baylor came back to win three-straight singles matches to take the lead.

Freshman Livia Kraus started the run with a dominant, 6-1. 6-0, win against Alexis Pereira on court five to register her fifth singles win in a row, and sophomore Camilla Abbate followed with an upset victory over 98th-ranked Aleksandra Zenovka, 6-2, 7-6 (10-8), on court two. She is now 3-2 in her career against ranked opponents. Fellow sophomore Angelina Shakhraichuk earned the third point to give the Bears a lead, topping Meredith Roberts, 6-3, 6-4, on court six.

The Horned Frogs evened the match three-all with a win at No. 4 singles, which left the team result to court three.

Freshman Kristina Sorokolet came through in the clutch for Baylor to clinch the match with a two-set victory, 7-5, 6-3, against Donika Bashota.