Texas A&M Women's Golf Takes On Tulsa's Dale McNamara Invitational

Texas A&M women’s golf has its final tune-up before the SEC Championships at the Dale McNamara Invitational, hosted by Tulsa at the Tulsa Country Club, April 9-10.

In addition to the Aggies and hosts Tulsa, the 13-team field includes No. 17 Oklahoma State, Cincinnati, Florida Gulf Coast, Fresno State, Mississippi State, Missouri State, Oral Roberts, Texas State, Texas Tech, South Florida and Wichita State.

The Aggies won their in their last outing, a two-stroke victory at the Bruzzy Challenge April 2-3. Senior Maddie Szeryk won the individual championship by four strokes with an even-par 216 and earned SEC Golfer of the Week honors. Ariana Saenz had a career-best finish, tying for fourth, and was named SEC Freshman Golfer of the Week.

Texas A&M takes to the par 70 / 6,112 yard course that hosted the 1999 and 2014 NCAA Division I Golf Championships for 36 holes on Monday, and 18 holes on Tuesday, with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start each day. Live scoring is available through birdiefire.com.

After this event, the Aggies head to the SEC Championship, April 18-22 at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Hoover, Ala. The SEC Championship features a new format in 2018, which features three rounds of match play to determine a champion.