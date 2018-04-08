No. 16/17 Baylor Softball Finishes Sweep Over Texas Tech - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

No. 16/17 Baylor Softball Finishes Sweep Over Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, TX (KXXV) -

No. 16/17 Baylor softball (24-9, 3-3 Big 12) finished off a three-game sweep over Texas Tech (21-18, 1-8 Big 12), cruising to a 5-1 win on Sunday afternoon at Rocky Johnson Field.

Gia Rodoni (14-6) posted another dominating win in the circle, spinning her second-straight complete game with double-digit strikeouts (12), allowing just three total hits and one run in the opening frame.

Rodoni picked up her first strikeout to the leadoff hitter, but a wild pitch on the third strike allowed her to reach safely. A two-out RBI single would plate the only run of the ballgame for the Red Raiders, with Rodoni retiring 19 of the next 22 Red Raider hitters over six-straight shutout frames.

Trailing 1-0 to the Red Raiders through three, Kyla Walker led off the fourth with a single, moving to second on a sac bunt by Jessie Scroggins.

With two outs, Shelby Friudenberg drilled a line drive, two-run shot that just cleared the fence in center field, putting BU in front and punching Friudenberg into the top spot in Baylor’s record books with her 45th career home run.

Holding a 2-1 lead entering the sixth, the Lady Bears would push further ahead with three more runs.

Ashley Marchand pinch hit and led off the frame with a single, with Nicky Dawson reentering to run at first.

A single up the middle by Walker was booted by the Red Raiders in center field, allowing Dawson to score from first and Walker to advance on the throw.

Jessie Scroggins singled up the middle, putting runners on the corners with no outs.

An RBI groundout by Carlee Wallace put Walker across, pushing the second run of the inning across.

After back-to-back walks for Friudenberg and Goose McGlaun, a bases loaded RBI hit by pitch earned by Maddison Kettler scored Scroggins, giving BU a 5-1 lead and allowing Rodoni to close out the game.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Patrick Reed holds off heavy pressure from Spieth, Fowler to win Masters championship

    Patrick Reed holds off heavy pressure from Spieth, Fowler to win Masters championship

    Sunday, April 8 2018 6:03 PM EDT2018-04-08 22:03:35 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-04-08 23:40:15 GMT

    Patrick Reed shot just 1-under on Sunday but managed to claim his first green jacket.

    More >>

    Patrick Reed shot just 1-under on Sunday but managed to claim his first green jacket.

    More >>

  • Three-Run Eighth Inning Pushes No. 10 Texas A&M Past No. 22 Mississippi State

    Three-Run Eighth Inning Pushes No. 10 Texas A&M Past No. 22 Mississippi State

    Sunday, April 8 2018 6:33 PM EDT2018-04-08 22:33:59 GMT
    The No. 10 Texas A&M softball team defeated No. 22 Mississippi State, 4-1, in eight innings to win the series at Nusz Park. Heading into the eighth inning tied at 1-1, the Aggies (34-9, 7-5 SEC) took advantage of a throwing error on a sacrifice bunt, allowing Keeli Milligan to score, before Tori Vidales put the nail in the coffin with a two-run dinger. Lexi Smith earned the win for the Aggies, throwing four innings of relief allowing just one hit with two strikeouts to move to 6...More >>
    The No. 10 Texas A&M softball team defeated No. 22 Mississippi State, 4-1, in eight innings to win the series at Nusz Park. Heading into the eighth inning tied at 1-1, the Aggies (34-9, 7-5 SEC) took advantage of a throwing error on a sacrifice bunt, allowing Keeli Milligan to score, before Tori Vidales put the nail in the coffin with a two-run dinger. Lexi Smith earned the win for the Aggies, throwing four innings of relief allowing just one hit with two strikeouts to move to 6...More >>

  • No. 10 Texas A&M Splits Saturday Doubleheader Against No. 22 Mississippi State

    No. 10 Texas A&M Splits Saturday Doubleheader Against No. 22 Mississippi State

    Saturday, April 7 2018 11:03 PM EDT2018-04-08 03:03:47 GMT
    The No. 10 Texas A&M softball team split Saturday’s doubleheader against No. 22 Mississippi State, winning game one, 3-1, before falling in extra innings, 4-3, at Nusz Park. Trinity Harrington recorded her 11th win of the season as the senior allowed just six hits and one run in 6.2 innings with a strikeout in game one. Payton McBride came in with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but got a fly out to center to earn her fourth save of the season. ...More >>
    The No. 10 Texas A&M softball team split Saturday’s doubleheader against No. 22 Mississippi State, winning game one, 3-1, before falling in extra innings, 4-3, at Nusz Park. Trinity Harrington recorded her 11th win of the season as the senior allowed just six hits and one run in 6.2 innings with a strikeout in game one. Payton McBride came in with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but got a fly out to center to earn her fourth save of the season. ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly