No. 16/17 Baylor Softball Finishes Sweep Over Texas Tech

No. 16/17 Baylor softball (24-9, 3-3 Big 12) finished off a three-game sweep over Texas Tech (21-18, 1-8 Big 12), cruising to a 5-1 win on Sunday afternoon at Rocky Johnson Field.

Gia Rodoni (14-6) posted another dominating win in the circle, spinning her second-straight complete game with double-digit strikeouts (12), allowing just three total hits and one run in the opening frame.

Rodoni picked up her first strikeout to the leadoff hitter, but a wild pitch on the third strike allowed her to reach safely. A two-out RBI single would plate the only run of the ballgame for the Red Raiders, with Rodoni retiring 19 of the next 22 Red Raider hitters over six-straight shutout frames.

Trailing 1-0 to the Red Raiders through three, Kyla Walker led off the fourth with a single, moving to second on a sac bunt by Jessie Scroggins.

With two outs, Shelby Friudenberg drilled a line drive, two-run shot that just cleared the fence in center field, putting BU in front and punching Friudenberg into the top spot in Baylor’s record books with her 45th career home run.

Holding a 2-1 lead entering the sixth, the Lady Bears would push further ahead with three more runs.

Ashley Marchand pinch hit and led off the frame with a single, with Nicky Dawson reentering to run at first.

A single up the middle by Walker was booted by the Red Raiders in center field, allowing Dawson to score from first and Walker to advance on the throw.

Jessie Scroggins singled up the middle, putting runners on the corners with no outs.

An RBI groundout by Carlee Wallace put Walker across, pushing the second run of the inning across.

After back-to-back walks for Friudenberg and Goose McGlaun, a bases loaded RBI hit by pitch earned by Maddison Kettler scored Scroggins, giving BU a 5-1 lead and allowing Rodoni to close out the game.