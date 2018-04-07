No. 16/17 Baylor Softball Takes Series Over Texas Tech with 2-0 - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

No. 16/17 Baylor Softball Takes Series Over Texas Tech with 2-0 Win

LUBBOCK, TX (KXXV) -

No. 16/17 Baylor softball (23-9, 2-3 Big 12) claimed its first Big 12 series of the season with a 2-0 win over Texas Tech (21-17, 1-7 Big 12) on Saturday afternoon at Rocky Johnson Field.

Gia Rodoni (13-6) showed absolute control in the circle, spinning a season-high 14 strikeouts in a two-out, complete game shutout.

The Baylor offense finally broke through in the top of the sixth inning, with Kyla Walker leading off with a single, moving to second on a four-pitch walk for Shelby Friudenberg.

After a fielder’s choice by Carlee Wallace moved Friudenberg to second and got Walker out at third, Maddison Kettler came through for the Lady Bears, drilling an RBI single into left center that allowed Friudenberg to score from second and push the BU lead to 1-0.

Looking to add some distance in the top of the seventh, Nicky Dawson drew a walk, moving to second on a groundout by Jessie Scroggins.

After Dawson drew an attempted pickoff to second, she took a spill on her run to third. Caught in the rundown, Dawson ducked the tag with the ball getting away from the Red Raiders allowing Dawson to steal third with two outs.

Walker dropped a single into shallow left, plating Dawson to give BU the 2-0 lead.

Facing Jessica Hartwell, the leading hitter for the Red Raiders who was 5-for-5 with 3 HR on the weekend entering her final at-bat to lead off the seventh, Rodoni sat her down swinging, going on to retire the side to close out the win.

