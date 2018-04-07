Waco among top 10 cities with highest drunk driving fatality rates in Texas

Waco was ranked the city number eight with the highest drunk driving fatality rates in Texas, according to a study done by Sutliff & Stout Injury and Accident Law Firm.

Drunk driving kills nearly 30 people in the United States every day. In Texas alone, nearly 1,200 people died in drunk driving crashes in 2017.

Odessa and Midland are the cities with the most drunk driving deaths in Texas.

Waco had an average of 4.63 annual drunk driving deaths per 100,000 residents.

Cities with the least drunk driving fatality rates in Texas included Flower Mound, North Richland Hills, Frisco, Brownsville, DeSoto, Pharr, Missouri City, Cedar Park, Mission and Pflugerville.

To see the complete study click here.

