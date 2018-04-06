MCC Dance Company are NDA National Champions - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

MCC Dance Company are NDA National Champions

The MCC Dance Company made it back-to-back NDA national championships with an amazing performance this afternoon in Jazz Division III at the NDA Collegiate Championships in Daytona Beach, Florida. The squad scored a 9.311 to secure the seventh national title in program history. The team also received the Innovative Choreography Award.

Riverside City College (California) finished in second place with 9.154 followed by Suffolk County Community College in third with 9.046 and Mt. San Antonio College in fourth with 8.991.

Earlier in the afternoon, the MCC squad finished third in Division II Pom with a score of 9.311. Shobi University Veritas of Kawagoe City, Japan, claimed the national title with 9.757 followed by Blinn College (Texas) in second with 9.477. The University of Wisconsin Oshkosh was fourth 9.149, and The University of Texas at Dallas finished fifth with 8.534.

  • SportsMore>>

  • McGregor posts $50,000 bond, released after arraignment

    McGregor posts $50,000 bond, released after arraignment

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:56 AM EDT2018-04-06 11:56:58 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-04-07 02:29:16 GMT
    Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor, left, is led by an official while leaving the 78th Precinct of the New York Police Department, Friday, April 6, 2018, in the Brooklyn borough. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor, left, is led by an official while leaving the 78th Precinct of the New York Police Department, Friday, April 6, 2018, in the Brooklyn borough. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

    Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that has forced the removal of three fights off UFC's biggest card of the year.

    More >>

    Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that has forced the removal of three fights off UFC's biggest card of the year.

    More >>

  • Resilient Spieth rallies, stays in contention at Masters

    Resilient Spieth rallies, stays in contention at Masters

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:27 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:27:24 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 10:28 PM EDT2018-04-07 02:28:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Jordan Spieth hits a drive on the 18th hole during the second round for the Masters golf tournament Friday, April 6, 2018, in Augusta, Ga.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Jordan Spieth hits a drive on the 18th hole during the second round for the Masters golf tournament Friday, April 6, 2018, in Augusta, Ga.
    There was no reason for Jordan Spieth to panic.More >>
    There was no reason for Jordan Spieth to panic.More >>

  • MCC Dance Company are NDA National Champions

    MCC Dance Company are NDA National Champions

    Friday, April 6 2018 9:03 PM EDT2018-04-07 01:03:18 GMT
    The MCC Dance Company made it back-to-back NDA national championships with an amazing performance this afternoon in Jazz Division III at the NDA Collegiate Championships in Daytona Beach, Florida. The squad scored a 9.311 to secure the seventh national title in program history. The team also received the Innovative Choreography Award. Riverside City College (California) finished in second place with 9.154 followed by Suffolk County Community College in third with 9.046 and Mt. San An...More >>
    The MCC Dance Company made it back-to-back NDA national championships with an amazing performance this afternoon in Jazz Division III at the NDA Collegiate Championships in Daytona Beach, Florida. The squad scored a 9.311 to secure the seventh national title in program history. The team also received the Innovative Choreography Award. Riverside City College (California) finished in second place with 9.154 followed by Suffolk County Community College in third with 9.046 and Mt. San An...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly