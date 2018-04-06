MCC Dance Company are NDA National Champions

The MCC Dance Company made it back-to-back NDA national championships with an amazing performance this afternoon in Jazz Division III at the NDA Collegiate Championships in Daytona Beach, Florida. The squad scored a 9.311 to secure the seventh national title in program history. The team also received the Innovative Choreography Award.

Riverside City College (California) finished in second place with 9.154 followed by Suffolk County Community College in third with 9.046 and Mt. San Antonio College in fourth with 8.991.

Earlier in the afternoon, the MCC squad finished third in Division II Pom with a score of 9.311. Shobi University Veritas of Kawagoe City, Japan, claimed the national title with 9.757 followed by Blinn College (Texas) in second with 9.477. The University of Wisconsin Oshkosh was fourth 9.149, and The University of Texas at Dallas finished fifth with 8.534.